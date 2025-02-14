Drew Peterson News: Flirts with G League triple-double

Peterson produced 23 points (8-22 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, 10 assists and one block across 37 minutes Thursday during the G League Maine Celtics' 107-106 victory over the Long Island Nets.

Peterson knocked down only 36.4 percent of his tries from the field but was far more impressive from beyond the arc, where he poured in 15 of his 23 points. He also secured his first double-double of the regular season by reaching double-digit assists. Peterson is averaging 20.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.3 steals in seven regular-season appearances.