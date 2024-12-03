Drew Peterson News: Gets 20-plus minutes once again

Peterson tallied seven points (2-5 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds and one assist in 26 minutes Monday in the Celtics' 108-89 win over the Heat.

After playing just eight total minutes through the Celtics' first 19 games of the season, Peterson has now handled 25- and 26-minute workloads off the bench in Boston's last two contests. A two-way player, Peterson was a standout performer in his two G League stops in 2023-24 and has continued to shine with the Maine Celtics over five appearances in 2024-25, but playing time at the NBA level only recently opened up due to Boston holding out Jaylen Brown and Derrick White in Sunday's loss to the Cavaliers and Jrue Holiday (knee), Kristaps Porzingis (foot), Al Horford (toe) and Sam Hauser (personal) on Monday. All four of those players could return to action for Wednesday's game against the Pistons, so Peterson is likely to find himself back outside of the rotation rather than getting another 20-plus-minute role.