Drew Peterson News: Leading scorer in G League loss

Peterson played 38 minutes Wednesday during the G League Maine Celtics' 122-113 loss versus Westchester and logged 32 points (11-27 FG, 9-21 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block.

Peterson had a dominant outing despite the loss. He led the team in both points scored and rebounds en route to compiling his third double-double of the campaign. The two-way player has appeared in 20 NBA games with the Celtics and should continue to split his time between Boston and Maine for the remainder of the season.