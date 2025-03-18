Drew Peterson News: Misses 10 shots in G League win

Peterson tallied 14 points (4-14 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and one steal across 34 minutes Sunday in the G League Maine Celtics' 115-110 win over the Greensboro Swarm on Sunday.

The two-way player has appeared in 18 NBA games so far this season and will continue to split him time between Boston and Maine over the next few weeks. Peterson has thus far suited up in 24 contests in the G League, averaging 16.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 3.0 three-pointers and 1.4 steals in 31.9 minutes per contest.