Drew Peterson News: Nears double-double in victory
Peterson ended with 18 points (6-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and one steal over 31 minutes in Sunday's 118-110 win over Westchester.
Peterson did a little bit of everything for Maine in a winning effort, leading all starters in rebounds and threes made while coming up one board short of a double-double in a balanced showcase. Peterson has averaged 14.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals over two contests so far this year.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now