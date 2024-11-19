Drew Peterson News: Nears double-double in victory

Peterson ended with 18 points (6-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and one steal over 31 minutes in Sunday's 118-110 win over Westchester.

Peterson did a little bit of everything for Maine in a winning effort, leading all starters in rebounds and threes made while coming up one board short of a double-double in a balanced showcase. Peterson has averaged 14.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals over two contests so far this year.