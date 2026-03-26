Drew Peterson News: Nears triple-double Wednesday

Peterson racked up 20 points (9-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, nine assists, two steals and one block across 35 minutes in Wednesday's 143-132 G League win over the Greensboro Swarm.

Peterson benefited from a change of position from forward to point guard, delivering one of his most complete performances of the season against his former team. He converted his highest percentage of field-goal attempts since Feb. 22, and the 11 rebounds tied his second-highest total over 33 G League games played this season. Additionally, the double-double was his 10th in that period.