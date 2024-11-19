Drew Peterson News: Posts well-rounded line in G League

Peterson ended with 18 points (6-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and one steal over 31 minutes Sunday in the G League Maine Celtics' 118-110 win over the Westchester Knicks.

Peterson did a little bit of everything for Maine in a winning effort, leading all starters in rebounds. The two-way player has averaged 14.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.5 three-pointers and 1.0 steals over two contests in the G League thus far.