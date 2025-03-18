Drew Peterson News: Struggles shooting in G League win

Peterson played 34 minutes Sunday during the G League Maine Celtics' 115-110 win versus Greensboro and tallied 14 points (4-14 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and a steal.

Peterson led the team in assists during Sunday's victory but struggled to shoot the ball as he converted on just 28.6 percent of his field-goal attempts and 22.2 percent of his three-point tries. The two-way player has appeared in 18 NBA games so far this season and should continue to split his time between Boston and Maine.