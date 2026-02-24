Drew Peterson News: Triple-doubles in G League

Peterson recorded 22 points (8-10 FG, 6-8 3Pt), 13 rebounds, 12 assists, one steal and two blocks in 36 minutes of Sunday's 149-118 G League win over the College Park Skyhawks.

Peterson continues to be a standout for Motor City. Across 14 regular-season appearances, he's shooting 50.6 percent from the field with averages of 16.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.7 steals and 2.6 three-pointers.