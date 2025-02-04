Drew Timme Injury: Out with illness
Timme didn't play in Monday's 117-113 G League loss to the Birmingham Squadron due to an illness.
While Terry Roberts and Dariq Whitehead returned to action following illness-related absences, Timme found himself in street clothes. After starting the season as a bench option for the Stockton Kings, Timme has been a full-time starter since joining the Long Island Nets at the end of December. He's scored at least 20 points in nine of his 12 games with his new squad.
Drew Timme
Free Agent
