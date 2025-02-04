Drew Timme Injury: Out with illness

Timme didn't play in Monday's 117-113 G League loss to the Birmingham Squadron due to an illness.

While Terry Roberts and Dariq Whitehead returned to action following illness-related absences, Timme found himself in street clothes. After starting the season as a bench option for the Stockton Kings, Timme has been a full-time starter since joining the Long Island Nets at the end of December. He's scored at least 20 points in nine of his 12 games with his new squad.