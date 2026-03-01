Drew Timme News: All-around effort in G League

Timme logged 22 points (9-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and one steal during 32 minutes in Saturday's 115-100 G League win over the Stockton Kings.

Timme had an outstanding performance as he led his side in points and rebounds during Saturday's contest. The two-way player has seen his role reduced in the NBA squad lately, so he's now being heavily used by the G League club, appearing in both center and forward spots. He has produced at least 20 points, six rebounds and two assists in each of his last seven games played for South Bay.