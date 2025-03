Timme recorded 40 points (15-24 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 110-93 loss to the Westchester Knicks.

Timme tallied a team-high 40 points and 12 rebounds during Tuesday's loss. However, despite his dominant outing, the 24-year-old big man posted a minus-11 point differential.