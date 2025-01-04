Drew Timme News: Close to double-double

Timme finished with 25 points (11-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, 10 assists and a block across 41 minutes in Friday's win over Grand Rapids.

Timme isn't known for his ability as a passing big man, but there's no question his 10 assists were an eye-popping stat. He finished just one rebound shy of a triple-double, and he's likely to remain in a starting role for Long Island, so he should remain a capable two-way presence.