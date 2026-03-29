Drew Timme News: Closes G League season in style

Timme recorded 36 points (16-27 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 16 rebounds and eight assists across 39 minutes Saturday in the G League South Bay Lakers' 140-132 win over the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

In South Bay's regular-season finale, Timme shined bright and delivered one of his better performances of the G League campaign. Between the G League's Tip-Off Tournament and regular season, Timme appeared in 21 games and averaged 23.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.8 three-pointers and 0.7 blocks in 31.2 minutes per contest. Timme will likely rejoin the Lakers for Monday's home game against the Wizards, but he's uncertain to be active for the contest.