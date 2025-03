Timme notched 28 points (9-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and two steals in 40 minutes during Friday's 130-116 G League win over the Memphis Hustle.

Timme scored at least 20 points for a sixth straight game. He's averaging 19.0 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 29.4 minutes per game across 39 G League appearances.