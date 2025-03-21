Fantasy Basketball
Drew Timme headshot

Drew Timme News: Dominant offensively in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 21, 2025 at 12:13pm

Timme played 39 minutes Thursday during Long Island's 113-101 loss versus the Herd and compiled 30 points (12-15 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Timme continues to dominate offensively for Long Island, as he shot an efficient 80.0 percent from the field and has now scored 20 or more points in eight consecutive games. The 24-year-old also hauled in a team-high 12 rebounds en route to compiling his 18th double-double of the season.

