Drew Timme News: Double-doubles in debut

Timme totaled 11 points (4-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist in 25 minutes during Friday's 132-100 loss to the Clippers.

Timme made the most of the opportunity off the bench in his season debut with the Nets and recorded an efficient double-double. Given the rebuilding stage of the franchise, Timme could see decent playing time in the final weeks of the regular season. However, that shouldn't translate to a lot of fantasy upside, especially if he continues to play off the bench.