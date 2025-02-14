Drew Timme News: Double-doubles in G League loss

Timme registered 18 points (7-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-5 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists and one block over 35 minutes Thursday during the G League Long Island Nets' 107-106 loss to the Maine Celtics.

Timme couldn't get his shot to fall from the charity stripe but still managed to produce an efficient scoring night. He continued his strong play on the glass, securing double-digit rebounds for a second straight matchup. Timme is averaging 20.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists through four February appearances.