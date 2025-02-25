Drew Timme News: Double-doubles in G League win

Timme supplied 26 points (12-19 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 12 rebounds and four assists across 37 minutes during Tuesday's 119-117 G League win over the Westchester Knicks.

Timme led the G League Nets in points and rebounds, securing his 14th outing with a double-double or better through 32 G League appearances this year. The big man has spent time with both the Stockton Kings and the Long Island Nets this season, during which he has averaged 17.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists across 27.5 minutes per contest.