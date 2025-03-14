Drew Timme News: Effective shooting in win

Timme played 34 minutes Thursday during Long Island's 132-118 win versus the Hustle and logged 21 points (9-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, one steal and two blocks.

Timme was efficient shooting the ball during Thursday's victory as he connected on 81.8 percent of his field-goal attempts. Across 38 games played so far this season, the 24-year-old is currently averaging 18.7 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists.