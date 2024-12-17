Fantasy Basketball
Drew Timme

Drew Timme News: Efficient off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 17, 2024

Timme tallied 18 points (9-15, 0-1 3Pt), nine rebounds and two blocks in 27 minutes during Monday's 117-104 win over the Valley Suns.

Timme was one rebound shy of a double-double in Monday's victory despite coming off the bench. The Gonzaga product is averaging 12.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 19.5 minutes across his 12 G League appearances this season.

Drew Timme
 Free Agent
