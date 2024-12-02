Drew Timme News: Flirts with double-double

Timme recorded 18 points (8-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds and four assists in 28 minutes Sunday during the G League Stockton Kings' 125-106 win over the San Diego Clippers.

Timme played well in the post and nearly secured a double-double. He led his squad in boards, improving his average to 8.2 rebounds over six G League appearances this season.