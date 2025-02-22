Drew Timme News: Logs another triple-double

Timme posted 20 points (8-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 assists, 10 rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 31 minutes during Friday's 137-114 win over the Osceola Magic.

Timme was able to tie Reece Beekman for a team-high 11 assists without coughing up a single turnover. Timme also managed to tie Tosan Evbuomwan for a team-high 10 rebounds, marking his second triple-double of the season.