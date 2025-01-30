Drew Timme News: Logs double-double

Timme played 35 minutes Wednesday during Long Island's 104-98 loss to Greensboro and compiled 16 points (8-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 11 rebounds and seven assists.

Timme led Long Island in both rebounds and assists during Wednesday's loss, although he also racked up a team-high seven turnovers. The 24-year-old has now compiled a double-double in four consecutive games and nine times total on the season.