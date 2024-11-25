Drew Timme News: Logs first double-double

Timme played 24 minutes Sunday during Stockton's 116-98 win versus South Bay and logged 10 points (4-11 FG, 1-1 FT), 13 rebounds, seven assists and a block.

Timme led the team in both rebounds and assists in addition to racking up his first double-double of the season. However, he struggled shooting the ball as he finished the game with just a 36.4 field-goal percentage.