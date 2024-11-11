Drew Timme News: Looks sharp off bench
Timme collected 15 points (5-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds and three assists over 18 minutes during Monday's 108-100 loss to the G League Valley Suns.
There was plenty to like in Timme's G League debut, as he led the bench in scoring while turning in a strong effort on the glass. He figures to be a mainstay on the Stockton roster this season and should see plenty of opportunities to develop his game.
