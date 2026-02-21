Drew Timme News: Paces team in Friday's win

Timme logged 25 points (11-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one block in 29 minutes during Friday's 127-105 G League win over the Texas Legends.

Timme led the South Bay Lakers in scoring Friday, continuing a dominant stretch that has seen him eclipse the 25-point mark in three of his last four G League outings. While Timme remains on a two-way contract and has spent time with the parent club when Deandre Ayton (knee) was sidelined, he continues to be the primary offensive engine for South Bay. As long as the Lakers' NBA frontcourt remains relatively healthy, Timme should continue to see high-usage reps at the G League level.