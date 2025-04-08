Drew Timme News: Part of second unit Tuesday

Timme is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans, Sharif Phillips-Keaton of USA Today reports.

The Nets gave Timme a look in the first unit during Sunday's loss to the Raptors, but he'll cede his spot to Jalen Wilson on Tuesday. Timme has averaged 11.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 0.8 steals in 25.0 minutes over five games since joining Brooklyn this season.