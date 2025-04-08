Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Drew Timme headshot

Drew Timme News: Part of second unit Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Timme is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans, Sharif Phillips-Keaton of USA Today reports.

The Nets gave Timme a look in the first unit during Sunday's loss to the Raptors, but he'll cede his spot to Jalen Wilson on Tuesday. Timme has averaged 11.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 0.8 steals in 25.0 minutes over five games since joining Brooklyn this season.

Drew Timme
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now