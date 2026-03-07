Drew Timme News: Plays 23 minutes in win

Timme ended Friday's 128-117 win over Indiana with four points (2-2 FG), two rebounds and one assist over 23 minutes.

With the Lakers' frontcourt severely depleted due to the absences of Deandre Ayton (knee) and Maxi Kleber (back), Timme was called up from the G League and thrust into a significant rotation role. Though he wasn't asked to carry the scoring load he usually manages for South Bay, the two-way big man provided 23 minutes of play, marking his second highest minute total at the NBA level this season. While he is likely to return to a high-usage role in the G League once the parent club's veterans get healthy, he proved on Friday that he can provide reliable depth when the Lakers are thinned out.