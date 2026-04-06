Drew Timme News: Pops for 18 in G League finale

Timme tallied 18 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal across 34 minutes Sunday in the South Bay Lakers' 101-97 loss to the Stockton Kings in the Western Conference Finals of the G League playoffs.

Timme finished second in scoring for South Bay, but he committed a team-high seven turnovers in the loss, which ended the club's G League playoff run. The two-way player should rejoin the parent club and will be eligible to play in the Lakers' final four games of the regular season.