Drew Timme News: Pops for 18 in G League finale
Timme tallied 18 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal across 34 minutes Sunday in the South Bay Lakers' 101-97 loss to the Stockton Kings in the Western Conference Finals of the G League playoffs.
Timme finished second in scoring for South Bay, but he committed a team-high seven turnovers in the loss, which ended the club's G League playoff run. The two-way player should rejoin the parent club and will be eligible to play in the Lakers' final four games of the regular season.
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