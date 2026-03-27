Drew Timme News: Posts 20 points in G League win

Timme finished with 20 points (8-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block across 34 minutes Thursday in the G League South Bay Lakers' 137-114 win over the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Timme filled out the box score nicely in South Bay's resounding win and is now averaging 23.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.9 three-pointers and 0.7 blocks in 30.8 minutes through 20 appearances in the G League on the season. The two-way big man could be available for the parent club in Friday's game against the Nets but is uncertain to be active for the contest and likely won't be featured in the rotation if he ends up suiting up.