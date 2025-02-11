Drew Timme News: Posts triple-double in victory

Timme recorded 23 points (7-19 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 15 rebounds, 10 assists and one block in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 111-85 win over the Windy City Bulls.

Timme led the Long Island Nets in points, rebounds and assists during Tuesday's win, marking his first triple-double of 2024-25. Timme is shooting 52.7 percent from the field this season.