Drew Timme News: Pours in 20 points in G League

Timme recorded 20 points (8-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and three blocks across 32 minutes in the G League South Bay Lakers' 123-116 win over the Iowa Wolves.

The two-way player paced South Bay in scoring and is now averaging 23.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.9 three-pointers and 0.7 blocks in 30.6 minutes per game over his 19 appearances in the G League on the season. Timme could be transferred back to the NBA club ahead of Thursday's game against the Bulls, but he's unlikely to be featured in the rotation if he's active for the contest.