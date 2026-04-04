Drew Timme News: Pours in 26 points in G League win

Timme registered 26 points (9-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-8 FT), eight rebounds and five assists across 36 minutes Friday in the South Bay Lakers' 112-97 win over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers in the Western Conference Semifinals of the G League playoffs.

Timme's team-high scoring tally helped propel South Bay past Rio Grande Valley and into the Western Conference Finals. Rather than rejoining the parent club ahead of its next game Sunday in Dallas, Timme is expected to remain with South Bay for its matchup with the Stockton Kings, which is also scheduled for Sunday.