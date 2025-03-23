Drew Timme News: Pours in 50 points in win

Timme racked up 50 points (21-26 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 43 minutes during Saturday's 152-145 G League win over the Motor City Cruise in overtime.

Timme recorded a career-high 50 points, as well as a team-high mark in rebounds Saturday. The big man has been impressive in the G League this season, averaging 20.2 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists across 30.2 minutes per game over five outings with the Stockton Kings and 37 with Long Island.