Drew Timme News: Scores 20 points in G League return

Timme (illness) logged 20 points (7-9 FG, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and three assists in 26 minutes during Saturday's 133-127 G League loss to the Delaware Blue Coats.

An illness kept Timme off the floor for one week, but the 24-year-old big man turned in a highly efficient 20 points off Long Island's bench in his return. Through his last 13 contests, the former Gonzaga standout is averaging 21.2 points, 9.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks in 33.8 minutes. Timme made his first appearance of the G League regular season as a reserve Saturday, but it shouldn't be long before he makes his way back into the starting lineup.