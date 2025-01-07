Drew Timme News: Scores 20 points Monday
Timme compiled 20 points (8-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one steal and a block across 33 minutes Monday during Long Island's 98-96 G League loss to the Skyforce.
Timme's hot streak continued Monday despite the loss as he's now scored at least 20 points in three consecutive games. The 6-foot-10 forward is now averaging 13.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists across his first 17 outings of the campaign.
