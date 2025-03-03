Fantasy Basketball
Drew Timme headshot

Drew Timme News: Season-high 31 points not enough

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Timme ended with 31 points (9-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Sunday's 122-118 G League loss to the Texas Legends.

Timme submitted a season-high scoring output Sunday, but it wasn't enough to power the team to victory. Over his last 10 outings (nine starts), the former Gonzaga standout is averaging 22.3 points, 9.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.1 three-pointers in 34.5 minutes while shooting 54.9 percent from the field.

Drew Timme
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
