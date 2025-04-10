Drew Timme News: Second career double-double

Timme finished with 13 points (4-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds and six assists over 29 minutes during Thursday's 133-109 loss to the Hawks.

Timme tallied double-digit scoring for the third straight game, recording the second double-double of his young career. Since signing with the Nets in late March, Timme has been a regular part of the rotation. Through seven games, he has averaged 12.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.0 three-pointers in 26.2 minutes per game.