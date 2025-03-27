Drew Timme News: Signs two-year deal with Nets

Timme signed a two-year contract with the Nets on Thursday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Timme recorded a 50-point performance in a win over Motor City on March 22 in the G League, and he's been one of the most prolific scorers in the league. Thus, he's earned a shot at the NBA level, even if it means playing only a handful of games with Brooklyn before the end of the campaign. He'll add some much-needed depth in the frontcourt for Brooklyn.