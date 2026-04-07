Drew Timme News: Starting vs. OKC
Timme will start Tuesday's game against Oklahoma City, Thuc Nhi Nguyen of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The Lakers will be without multiple key contributors Tuesday, opening the door for Timme to make his first start of the season. He's averaging 3.1 points in 8.1 minutes per contest across 23 regular-season games, though he'll likely see a significant bump in minutes against the Thunder.
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