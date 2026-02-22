Drew Timme News: Team-high 24 points in G League win

Timme finished with 24 points (9-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block during 35 minutes in Saturday's 104-99 G League win over the Texas Legends.

Timme led his side to victory through his shooting accuracy against the Legends. It was the sixth consecutive G League game in which he shot at least 50.0 percent from the field, and he tallied 20-plus points for the fifth time in that span. He's signed to a two-way deal and may continue to get opportunities off the bench for Los Angeles, but he's expected to feature more often with South Bay.