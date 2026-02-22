Drew Timme News: Team-high 24 points in G League win
Timme finished with 24 points (9-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block during 35 minutes in Saturday's 104-99 G League win over the Texas Legends.
Timme led his side to victory through his shooting accuracy against the Legends. It was the sixth consecutive G League game in which he shot at least 50.0 percent from the field, and he tallied 20-plus points for the fifth time in that span. He's signed to a two-way deal and may continue to get opportunities off the bench for Los Angeles, but he's expected to feature more often with South Bay.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Drew Timme See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Drew Timme See More