Dru Smith headshot

Dru Smith Injury: Dealing with calf soreness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Smith is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against Memphis due to left calf soreness.

Smith played just three minutes off the bench during Miami's 128-97 win over Atlanta on Friday, when he failed to make his lone three-point attempt. Davion Mitchell (illness) is listed as doubtful, so if Smith is unable to play, then more minutes would be available for the likes of Pelle Larsson and Myron Gardner.

Dru Smith
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dru Smith See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dru Smith See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 1
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
51 days ago
Week 7 Fantasy Basketball Guide: Top 5 Matchups & Players to Target
NBA
Week 7 Fantasy Basketball Guide: Top 5 Matchups & Players to Target
Author Image
Dan Bruno
82 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
87 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, October 30
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, October 30
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
114 days ago
Fantasy Basketball 2025-26: Early Projected Starters & Key Position Battles
NBA
Fantasy Basketball 2025-26: Early Projected Starters & Key Position Battles
Author Image
Adam King
169 days ago