Dru Smith Injury: Dealing with calf soreness
Smith is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against Memphis due to left calf soreness.
Smith played just three minutes off the bench during Miami's 128-97 win over Atlanta on Friday, when he failed to make his lone three-point attempt. Davion Mitchell (illness) is listed as doubtful, so if Smith is unable to play, then more minutes would be available for the likes of Pelle Larsson and Myron Gardner.
