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Dru Smith Injury: Downgraded to out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Smith (foot) is out for Thursday's game against the Raptors, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Smith was added to the injury report as questionable due to a right foot issue, and while the team was optimistic about him being available Thursday, he's since been downgraded to out. He's been utilized sparingly off the bench lately, so his absence shouldn't have much of an impact on the Miami rotation Thursday evening.

Dru Smith
Miami Heat
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