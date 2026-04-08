Dru Smith headshot

Dru Smith Injury: Iffy for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Smith (foot) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Raptors.

Smith is in danger of missing the front end of this back-to-back set due to right foot soreness. His absence wouldn't significantly impact the rotation, though Kasparas Jakucionis could pick up a few extra minutes if Smith is ruled out.

Dru Smith
Miami Heat
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