Dru Smith Injury: Iffy for Thursday
Smith (foot) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Raptors.
Smith is in danger of missing the front end of this back-to-back set due to right foot soreness. His absence wouldn't significantly impact the rotation, though Kasparas Jakucionis could pick up a few extra minutes if Smith is ruled out.
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