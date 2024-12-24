Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dru Smith headshot

Dru Smith Injury: Out for season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 24, 2024

Smith suffered a season-ending torn Achilles in Monday's win over Brooklyn, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

This is a devastating blow for Smith, as he was playing the best basketball of his career and was on the verge of earning a standard contract. Smith will finish the 2024-25 regular season with averages of 6.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.5 steals on 50.8 percent shooting from the field. Going forward, there could be more minutes available for Alec Burks and Pelle Larsson.

Dru Smith
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now