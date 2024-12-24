Dru Smith Injury: Out for season

Smith suffered a season-ending torn Achilles in Monday's win over Brooklyn, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

This is a devastating blow for Smith, as he was playing the best basketball of his career and was on the verge of earning a standard contract. Smith will finish the 2024-25 regular season with averages of 6.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.5 steals on 50.8 percent shooting from the field. Going forward, there could be more minutes available for Alec Burks and Pelle Larsson.