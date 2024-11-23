Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Dru Smith headshot

Dru Smith Injury: Out Sunday with bone bruise

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 24, 2024 at 1:13pm

Smith won't play in Sunday's game against Dallas due to a right knee bone bruise.

Smith sat out Friday's practice with the injury. The two-way player has been largely outside of the Heat's rotation this season, though he saw 25 minutes off the bench in Miami's most recent game Monday and recorded 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and three steals in a win over the 76ers. The Heat will get Jaime Jaquez (ankle) back from a one-game absence Sunday, and he could end up absorbing most of Smith's minutes.

Dru Smith
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now