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Dru Smith Injury: Probable for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Smith is listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Magic due to a right hip contusion.

The right hip issue is a new concern for Smith, who has seen increased playing time of late due to Norman Powell (groin) being sidelined. The probable tag suggests Smith is on track to play Saturday, though he'd likely see a dip in minutes if Powell is upgraded from questionable to available after missing the Heat's last seven games.

Dru Smith
Miami Heat
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