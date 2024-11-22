Fantasy Basketball
Dru Smith headshot

Dru Smith Injury: Sits out practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 22, 2024

Smith didn't participate in Friday's practice due to a swollen knee, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

With Terry Rozier (foot) out for Miami's most recent contest, Smith logged 25 minutes of action. However, with Rozier nearing a return to the lineup, Smith will likely return to a depth role in the team's backcourt. Regardless, the 26-year-old guard's absence from practice is a bad sign of his availability for Sunday's matchup with Dallas.

Dru Smith
Miami Heat
