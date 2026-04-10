Dru Smith headshot

Dru Smith Injury: Sitting out Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Smith (foot) is out for Friday's game against the Wizards.

Smith is not a rotation player for Miami with Kasparas Jakucionis recently taking his spot in the backcourt.

Dru Smith
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dru Smith See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dru Smith See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 9
Author Image
Joe Mayo
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 21
Author Image
Dan Bruno
48 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 1
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
99 days ago
Week 7 Fantasy Basketball Guide: Top 5 Matchups & Players to Target
NBA
Week 7 Fantasy Basketball Guide: Top 5 Matchups & Players to Target
Author Image
Dan Bruno
130 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, November 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
135 days ago